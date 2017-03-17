Rain, thunderstorms move into Mid-South Friday night

A cold front will move from north to south through the WMC Action News 5 coverage area overnight.

This front will trigger rain and thunderstorms for much of the area. The threat for severe storms is very low but there is still the possibility for gusting winds, small hail, intense lightning, and heavy downpours.

The main time frame for storms will be from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Since storms will be moving through overnight while most people are sleeping, I encourage you to have your weather radio on overnight and to have the WMC Action News 5 Storm Tracker app on your smart phone or iPad with the volume up. This will alert you in the event of any warnings that may be issued overnight.

The front will exit the area by early Saturday morning with the sky clearing and mild temperatures for the afternoon.

