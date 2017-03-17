Wife of Amber Alert suspect pleads with husband to surrender

The wife of a man suspected in kidnapping a 15-year-old Tennessee girl pleaded with her husband to return the girl to her family.

Elizabeth Thomas, 15, was last seen Monday. She's been the subject of an Amber Alert since Tuesday.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes she is with Tad Cummins. TBI said Cummins abused his role as a teacher and showed a "troubling pattern of behavior," including possibly grooming Thomas to sexually exploit her.

Cummins' wife spoke publicly for the first time Friday.

"I had no idea my husband was involved in anything that led to all this," Jill Cummins said. "My heart breaks for the family of Beth Thomas. I want her home just as much as the rest of you, but I'm also very worried about Tad."

Jill then said she wanted to speak directly to her husband.

"Tad this is not you. This is not who you are. We can help you get through this. No matter how far you've gone, or what's happening right now, God's grace is sufficient for you, and he wants you to come home," Jill said. "Your family wants their Papi back. Please do the right thing and turn yourself into the police and bring Beth home."

Thomas' father also spoke with the media Friday pleading with Cummins to return his daughter.

Anthony Thomas, describe his daughter as a boisterous, athletic, and social 15-year-old who loves her family.

He said his daughter met Cummins at Culleoka School in Maury County, Tennessee, where Cummins was previously employed as a teacher. Anthony Thomas said Cummins made up stories to try and impress Elizabeth.

“He had told her that he had been in the FBI and CIA. I tried to convince her that you don’t go from jobs like that to teaching in a rural school,” Anthony Thomas said.

Anthony Thomas said he is hoping his daughter will hear what he has to say.

“We all love you very much and we miss you. The house is not the same without you here. We just don’t want to go on without you,” he said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas or Cummins is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-375-8654. The TBI would also like to speak to anyone who may have had an interaction with Thomas or Cummins.

Anyone who sees the vehicle matching the description provided by the TBI should call 911.

