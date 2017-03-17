5 Great Things: BSMF, delicious food, honoring MLK

There are tons of wonderful things happening in Memphis and the Mid-South. Here are five great things that happened in the Mid-South this week!

Mid-Southerners know Beale Street Music Festival is one of the best festivals in the world, and now, according to the magazine Everfest, the whole world knows it too.

The magazine listed BSMF as one of the Top 300 festivals in the world!

Mid-South restaurants praised

The New York Times profiled Hog n Hominy in East Memphis. The national publication praised the restaurant for its Italian food with a southern flair.

Plus, New York Times recognized Oxford Chef Vishwesh Bhatt as a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef in the South. He works at Snack bar in Oxford Mississippi and is an Ole Miss graduate.

Memphis International Airport announced non-stop weekly flights to Cancun and Mexico will return the MEM in the summer.

Vacation Express will once again offer the flights. Be sure to capitalize on the flights and catch yourself some sun between May 17 and July 31

National Civil Rights Museum will observe the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a yearlong commemoration starting on April 4, 2017.

Grizzlies get back to winning

It was getting hairy there for a bit with the Memphis Grizzlies. The team was racking up the losses, but they seem to have found their game. The team is riding a three-game winning streak as they get set to take on the San Antonio Spurs in Memphis this weekend. Go Grizz!

