Shamrocks and leprechauns hit Memphis for St. Patrick's Day parade

Local business owners in Midtown Memphis capitalized on the luck of the Irish on Friday, as people pack the streets in Cooper-Young for St. Patrick's Day.

The parade kicked off Friday morning in front of a crowd of all ages. For some, it's an annual tradition.

"We're here to share in the Irish heritage and play the music and share in the fellowship of Ireland," bagpipe player Derek Stine said.

But for others, it's a new experience.

"It's her first parade so it's really exciting," Skye Sanders said, referring to her baby.

They said despite the on and off rain, they had to come out and join in on the fun.

"It's in our blood. We've got to play--these instruments and the music--we've got to play it," Stine said.

Local business owners said the crowds bring in the green to Cooper Young and they're not just talking about shamrocks.

In previous years, the Irish holiday meant good food, good drinks, and big bucks for the area, according to Celtic Crossing owner DJ Naylor.

