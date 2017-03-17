Crosstown Concourse opening delayed

Crosstown Concourse will open later than expected in 2017.

The massive construction project off North Cleveland Street will not open until August 19, according to project organizers.

Crosstown Concourse was scheduled to open May 13, but organizes said tenants needed more time to get moved into the building.

The building itself is still scheduled to be finished in May.

