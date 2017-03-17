4-year-old girl found safe after being kidnapped from Memphis home

A Memphis family is overjoyed to have one of its youngest members home and safe.

A 4-year-old girl was found safe a couple hours after being kidnapped from her Memphis home.

Chrisell Warren went missing from her home on Daggett Road around 5:20 p.m. MPD issued a City Watch Alert and the child was found by 7 p.m.

The girl was located in the 300 block of Glencoe Road when a resident pulled into the driveway and saw the child walking down the road.

Neighbors told police the child was abducted by a man in a red 4-door hatchback Toyota. Neighbors said they had never seen the vehicle or the person who took the child.

MPD has not released any details about the person who took the girl.

