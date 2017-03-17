Weather Roadshow off to a great start

The WMC Action News 5 Weather Roadshow kicked off Thursday in Olive Branch, and it was a huge success.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers, Spencer Denton, and Dave Brown were on hand for the start of this year's tour at the Whispering Woods Conference Center and Hotel. Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips was also on hand.

The event featured men and women from the Olive Branch Fire Department and Police Department. There was much to see inside and outside the conference center. The Serra Chevrolet Storm Tracker was there for people to see up close, along with a fire truck and police cars.

Desoto County EMA brought our their mobile command center and the Red Cross rolled out their Safety House.

There was even some great food being served up from Paul Keith's Caribbean food truck.

Inside the conference center, there was a wealth of information on all things safety related. Sam Rikard from Olive Branch TV had a display of his community weather forecast center. Attendees got to see a video that highlighted some of the more recent severe weather events that have moved through the Mid-South and how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

This was followed by a special SkyWarn Storm Spotter class conducted by Jim Belles from the National Weather Service Office in Memphis.

It was a great afternoon and evening of fun and information.

The tour has three more stops to go. We'll be in Dyersburg, TN, on Thursday, March 23 at the Lannom Center. Then on March 30 we'll be at at Arlington High School in Arlington, TN, with the final stop April 6 on the Ole Miss Campus in Oxford, MS. All shows are from 4-7:30 p.m. and will feature members of the WMC Action News 5 Storm Tracking team, the Red Cross, local EMA, and an NWS storm spotter class at each location, and of course a food truck.

It's fun for families and great information for people of all ages, so make plans to join us at one of our stops on the WMC Action News 5 Weather Roadshow.

