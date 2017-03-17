Joel, Victoria Osteen bring hope, encouragement to Memphis

"A Night of Hope" with Joel and Victoria Osteen brought people from all around the Mid-South to downtown Memphis Friday.

The Osteen's fans gathered at FedExForum for two and a half hours of inspiration.

"There are so many things in life that are pushing people down with health issues, relationship issues, and when we come into a city, we want to lift their spirits and let them know that their best days are still out in front of them," Joel Osteen said.

Memphis was one of only 11 cities on this tour to provide hope, worship, and encouragement.

