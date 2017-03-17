Shots fired inside Oak Court Mall during robbery attempt

Shots were fired inside Oak Court Mall shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shots were fired during an attempted armed robbery of a jewelry kiosk.

The suspect ran away, leaving from the food court area. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, black mask, and hoodie.

Oak Court released the following statement:

“The safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Memphis Police Department as they investigate this incident. For more information, please contact the Memphis Police Department directly at (901) 636-3700.”

No injuries were reported.

