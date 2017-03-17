Tigers get financing approval for indoor practice facility

With the Memphis Tigers fortunes improving on the Football field in terms of wins, fans, and recruiting, it got another boost from the school's administration.

The new UofM Board of Trustees authorized President David Rudd to finalize alternate financing for the proposed Tiger indoor practice facility.

The project has been on hold since the School's $40 million Time to Shine Capital kicked off almost two years ago.

Head football coach Mike Norvell tweeted the following:

Great Day for the future of Memphis Football! Thank you to everyone that has helped make this a reality! @UofMemphisPres #TigerFam #StripeUp https://t.co/HyKgK1MTNS — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) March 17, 2017

Tigers Athletic Director Tom Bowen said a groundbreaking date for the new facility will be finalized next week.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.