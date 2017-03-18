Man stabbed outside Lucille's Blues Club

A man was stabbed outside Lucille’s Blues Club on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the club, on South Third Street, just after 2 a.m.

There, they found a man with a wound on his left side.

The victim told police he was stabbed while outside the club.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.