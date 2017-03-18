Man shot before crashing into warehouse, dying

A man was killed while driving in North Memphis on Saturday morning.

Police said a white Chevy Silverado crashed into a warehouse near Jackson Avenue and Manassas Street.

Police later added that the driver had a gunshot wound as well.

The driver died from his injuries.

The business owner was at the location trying to clean up Saturday afternoon; he said it’s a sad situation.

“The economic impact is very minimal compared to someone losing their life this morning,” Alan Higdon said. “We can recover, but the individual cannot.”

Higdon said utility, water, electrical, and structural work will have to be done to repair the building.

No one is in custody at this time.

