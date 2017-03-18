Gasol brothers join in on the NBA's potato craze - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Gasol brothers join in on the NBA's potato craze

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A couple of Memphis Grizzlies legends are joining in the hottest fad in professional basketball: potatoes.

If that sounds a bit weird, that’s because…well, it is.

It all started with Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, who received a potato from a spud-loving fan. Check out that art!

But the potatoes didn’t stop there. This potato trend is relentless.

Kevin Durant, the Warriors star who is rehabbing a knee injury, received an inspirational potato from one of his fans.

Even potatoes miss watching KD in action.

So the Gasol brothers weren’t going to let this starchy trend mash by them.

Pau Gasol, All-Star big man and potato art champion, delivered a specialized potato for his brother Marc.

The younger Gasol brother showed off his spud on social media:

May this delicious trend never cease to be amazing. Potatoes are love. Potatoes are life.

