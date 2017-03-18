Gasol brothers join in on the NBA's potato craze

A couple of Memphis Grizzlies legends are joining in the hottest fad in professional basketball: potatoes.

If that sounds a bit weird, that’s because…well, it is.

It all started with Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, who received a potato from a spud-loving fan. Check out that art!

Whoever sent me this POTATO!!!! Much appreciated.... pic.twitter.com/fVaqRvvgTn — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 15, 2017

But the potatoes didn’t stop there. This potato trend is relentless.

Kevin Durant, the Warriors star who is rehabbing a knee injury, received an inspirational potato from one of his fans.

Even potatoes miss watching KD in action.

Treatment and inspirational potatoes. Thanks, whoever you are. pic.twitter.com/10IzZPmrFo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 17, 2017

So the Gasol brothers weren’t going to let this starchy trend mash by them.

Pau Gasol, All-Star big man and potato art champion, delivered a specialized potato for his brother Marc.

The younger Gasol brother showed off his spud on social media:

May this delicious trend never cease to be amazing. Potatoes are love. Potatoes are life.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.