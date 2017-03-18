First Tennessee Bank robbed at gunpoint

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a bank Saturday afternoon.

Police said man with a weapon robbed First Tennessee Bank on North Watkins at 12:35.

Investigators said the robber posed as a customer. He got in line with other customers, but when he got to the bank teller he pulled out a silver and black handgun and demanded money.

Once he received money, he ran off.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The suspect is about 25-30 years old. He was wearing a green hoodie, black coat, grey jeans, and a black skull cap.

If you can identify the suspect, contact Memphis Police Department.

