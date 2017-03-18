East High School wins 8th state basketball title

East High School’s dominance continues.

The Mustangs won their second straight AAA state title by knocking off the Southwind Jaguars 65-45 on Saturday.

East now has eight state titles in boys basketball, which is more than any school in Tennessee.

We are the @tssaa 2017 AAA State Basketball Champions @EastMustangs #8 pic.twitter.com/imIJ0jl7OS — Memphis East HS (@EastMustangs) March 18, 2017

Mustangs sophomore forward Chandler Lawson led the way with 18 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Lawson’s double-double earned him the 2017 Class AAA State Tournament MVP award.

East ends the season with a 36-3 record.

Southwind ends with a 33-7 record.

