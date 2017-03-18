East High School wins 8th state basketball title - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

East High School’s dominance continues.

The Mustangs won their second straight AAA state title by knocking off the Southwind Jaguars 65-45 on Saturday.

East now has eight state titles in boys basketball, which is more than any school in Tennessee.

Mustangs sophomore forward Chandler Lawson led the way with 18 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Lawson’s double-double earned him the 2017 Class AAA State Tournament MVP award.

East ends the season with a 36-3 record.

Southwind ends with a 33-7 record.

