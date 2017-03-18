Family overjoyed that kidnapped 4-year-old is home safe

A Memphis family is overjoyed to have one of its youngest members home and safe.

Four-year-old Chrishell Williams was kidnapped Friday evening from her family's home. Hours later, after a frantic search, she was reunited with her loved ones.

"She has had a lot of hugs; a lot of kisses," aunt Chandra Whitelow said. "[We're] just so, so grateful."

Williams' 5-year-old brother said a strange man grabbed his sister as they sat on their family's front porch step. The man then got into a red four-door hatchback and drove off. The kidnapper has not been identified.

Williams' brother immediately ran and told his mom what happened. She called police, and the search was on.

"He saved his sister," Whitelow said.

Hours later, Williams was found wandering alone a couple streets away from her home.

Neighbors said they saw the four-door hatchback driving back and forth through the neighborhood before the kidnapping happened, making many neighbors worried that the man was casing the neighborhood looking for a crime to commit.

"I think it didn't have to be my niece," Whitelow said. "It could have been any little girl on the street."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.