Mid-South mayors to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, March 21

The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis (DSAM) is partnering with Mid-South mayors to spread awareness for World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD).

WDSD is observed on March 21 (3-21) every year as a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

Down Syndrome International encourages friends all over the world to choose their own activities and events on WDSD to help raise awareness of what Down syndrome is, what it means to have Down syndrome, and how people with Down syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities.

"We have appointments with area mayors and families to recognize the day and to let them meet some of our kids and their families," DSAM Executive Director Martine Hobson said.

Mayors from Collierville, Germantown, Hernando, and Shelby County have confirmed family meetings along with DeSoto County Schools superintendent Corey Uselton.

The response from many other invited mayors is pending.

DSAM is also gearing up for its 6th Annual “Get Down and Derby," a gala to celebrate the 143rd Running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. Volunteers and sponsors are needed.

The mission of DSAM is to support and empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families. DSAM seeks to promote inclusion of all individuals with Down syndrome and believes that the diversity of the community is a fundamental strength of the organization.

Down syndrome or Trisomy 21 (3-21) is a genetic condition that occurs in one in every 691 live births worldwide. It affects people of all ages, races and

economic levels and is the most frequently occurring chromosomal disorder. It occurs when there are three, rather than the usual two, copies of chromosome 21 in every cell of the body.

To learn more about Down syndrome, WDSD, and how you can partner with DSAM, click here.

