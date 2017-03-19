Grizzlies win 4th in a row, top Spurs

Make that four in a row for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Immediately after suffering a season-worst five-game losing streak, the Grizz completely turned things around. Saturday night, they defeated the 52-16 San Antonio Spurs in Memphis, 104-96.

The win marked the fourth game in a row the Grizzlies have surrendered under 100 points on defense—a marked difference from a losing streak that often saw a leaky defense.

Memphis got things done against the Spurs with a team effort—five players scored in double digits.

Mike Conley led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Zach Randolph added 18 off the bench, Marc Gasol 16, JaMychael Green 13, and Troy Daniels 11.

Conley and Daniels (3-6 each) helped the Grizz shoot 43 percent from three-point range.

Newly-signed Wayne Selden Jr. got his first action with Memphis, but played just one minute and scored two points.

The win puts Memphis at 40-30, and despite dropping to the seventh spot in the West, they are in a tight heat with Oklahoma City and Los Angeles Clippers, as the three teams are split by just one game.

The Grizz return to action Tuesday night when they head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

