Parsons to have surgery on knee, will miss remainder of season

Parsons (middle) watches on as his team hosts the Clippers (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Chandler Parsons will undergo surgery on his left knee, the Memphis Grizzlies announced Sunday.

The Grizzlies forward has a partially torn meniscus that has kept him out the last four games of the season.

The surgery, to be done Monday, is expected to keep Parsons out for the rest of the season.

This will end Parsons’ first season in Memphis after a very underwhelming year in which he was limited to just 34 games.

The small forward signed a five-year, $94 million contract with the Grizzlies in the offseason, but played poorly, averaging career lows with just 6.2 points per game on 33 percent shooting from the field.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.