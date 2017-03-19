Pastors offer to pay bills, award prizes to spread message of God

It was a church service full of giveaways Sunday morning at Divine Life Church on Riverdale Road, with hundreds turning out. The pastor called it a special way of witnessing.

“Just like any good fisherman, you have good bait, and so we have good bait,” Pastor Tony Wade said.

Hundreds of dollars in gift cards, giveaways, and promises to pay bills got people in the door. It was an offer so irresistible, some even stood in line.

“It’s all about spreading the message of the love of Christ to our city,” Wade said.

Those in the crowd registered with tickets, but not everybody would win.

Pastor Wade said he and his wife have held these sorts of giveaway services before and the effort has grown over the years. But, this is about more than a material prize.

“If they can hear the message of Christ, and Christ’s love, just unconditional, and receive that, then we’ve done our job as a church and a ministry,” said Pastor Felicia Wade.

ShaRae Hicks said she was impressed with the church and its message.

“I’ve never even seen the church before, so it’s my first time,” she said. “I’m having a great time.”

It was a Sunday service with a twist, aimed at getting people back permanently into a house of worship.

“We know a lot of people are going through difficult times, and so we as a church, we are a city set on the hill that can’t be hidden,” Wade said.

