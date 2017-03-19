Drive-by shooting sends one man to hospital

A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting.

Memphis Police Department is investigating the shooting, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Guernsey Avenue.

The victim told police he was shot by a man and woman driving a grey Volkswagon Jetta.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Dave Harvey, who lives in the neighborhood west of N. Highland Street, said violence in the area is normal.

“Sitting in the bedroom watching TV and you hear pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” he said. “You know it's right there ... You hear gunshots all the time. All the time."

Harvey was caught in the crossfire of another drive-by shooting about two years ago.

"There was a drive-by, shot me in the head. Grazed me," he said. "Right there, see that scar?"

