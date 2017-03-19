58-year-old shot, killed in Helena-West Helena

A 58-year-old was shot and killed in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, early Sunday morning.

Police said Stanley Scott was shot multiple times on South Sam Street.

Scott was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators questioned a person of interest, but that person was later released.

No charges have been filed in the fatal shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting investigation, call 870-572-3441.

