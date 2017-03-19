1 shot in Whitehaven; suspect drives a gray, white Hummer

One man was shot in Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon.

Memphis police officers responded to the 4500 block of Windward Drive, which is near Westhaven Elementary School, around 1:52 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

According to MPD, the suspect drove away in a gray and white Hummer.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.