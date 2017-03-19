City Watch issued for 12-year-old girl

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a 12-year-old girl who left home after arguing with her mother on Sunday afternoon.

Alexia Howard was last seen at her home in a neighborhood near Interstate 55 and Stateline Road

She left her house at 3:30 p.m. wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and purple boots.

If you have seen Alexia Howard or have any information about her possible whereabouts, please call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.