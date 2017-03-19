Craig Randall announces transfer from Memphis Tigers basketball program

Memphis Tigers guard Craig Randall announced plans to leave the basketball program.

It was almost two weeks ago when Randall said he would return for his junior year, but his plans have apparently changed.

Randall announced his transfer on his social media networks Sunday.

He averaged 5.2 points per game, leading the Tigers bench in scoring last year.

He notched double digits scoring in four games this past season, including 21 points in a 99-86 win over Savannah State in November.

Randall and the Tigers ended the 2016-17 season earlier this month after losing 84-54 to UCF in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament.

Memphis finished the season with a record of 19-13 overall.

Randall is the second Tiger to announce his plans to leave the program. Forward Chad Rykhoek recently announced plans to transfer, too.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.