Former Memphis coach heads back to Memphis for Sweet 16

Former Memphis head coach John Calipari is returning to Memphis.

Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats defeated Wichita State 65-62 on Sunday night to punch their ticket to the South Regional Sweet 16 at FedExForum.

The 2-seed Wildcats will play the 3-seed UCLA Bruins on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Calipari is one of the winningest coaches in Memphis basketball history and held the record for most wins until NCAA violations forced the school to vacate a NCAA-record 38 victories from its Final Four season of 2007-08.

Calipari left Memphis for Kentucky amidst the NCAA’s investigation that year.

