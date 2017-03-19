Georgia Tech takes on Ole Miss in NIT on Tuesday

Josh Pastner and 6th seed Georgia Tech will take on Ole Miss in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) in Oxford, MS, on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets beat 7th seed Belmont on Sunday, 71-57.

The game in Oxford will tip off at 8 p.m. at The Pavilion. The game will air on ESPN2.

Pastner was the Memphis Tigers head coach for seven years between 2009 and 2016. While in Memphis, he won five conference championships, participated in four NCAA tournaments, and made one NIT appearance.

