Butler, North Carolina, UCLA, Kentucky head to Memphis for Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 will run through Memphis and after a tough-fought first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the matchups are set.

Memphis is home to the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds for the South Region, which features several powerhouse schools.

Butler clinched its trip to the Bluff City with a 74-68 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The result was sure to upset any local Middle Tennessee fans in the Mid-South, but Butler is a number four seed with a history of performing in the tournament with a championship in 2011.

Butler will play North Carolina, who defeated Arkansas, 72-65.

North Carolina is the south region’s top seed after a 28-7 regular season despite falling short of an ACC Championship. The Tar Heels easily dispatched of 16-seed Texas Southern in round one before locking up a Sweet 16 bid over the Razorbacks.

At the bottom half of the south region, UCLA will take on Kentucky.

UCLA enters the sweet 16 as a high-touted 3-seed. After handling their business over Kent State in round one, they took down Cincinnati, who looked like a sleeper pick after a dominant first round. The Bruins are anchored by likely first-round pick Lonzo Ball, who leads the nation in assists.

Kentucky will bring former Memphis head coach John Calipari back to the Bluff City in what is sure to be an unwelcome return. Since leaving Memphis for UK, the Wildcats have never finished below second in the SEC and have a National Championship to go with three final four trips and another championship appearance. Kentucky is riding a 13-game win streak after taking out Northern Kentucky and Wichita State in the first two rounds.

Both Sweet 16 games will take place Friday. The winners will then square off Sunday with a trip to the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, on the line.

