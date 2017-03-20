Vacant restaurant catches fire in Downtown Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Vacant restaurant catches fire in Downtown Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A vacant building caught fire in Downtown Memphis on Sunday night.

The Pier Restaurant, located on Wagner Place, caught fire around 11 p.m.

The building has been vacant for years, so it’s unclear what may have sparked the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

