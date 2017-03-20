City watch issued for 17-year-old

Memphis Police Department is trying to find a 17-year-old that went missing from her home Sunday night.

Police said 17-year-old Sydney Scott was last seen walking away from her home on Fontaine Road at 10:35 p.m.

MPD said she has a mental illness, but they did not go into details.

Sydney is 5’1, 155 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie and blue pajama pants.

If you know where she may be, call missing persons at 901-636-4479 or MPD at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.