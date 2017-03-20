Grease sparks fire at apartment complex

A fire broke out at Arbors Apartments in Memphis on Monday morning.

Memphis Fire Department said grease was the cause of the fire, which sparked around 4:30 a.m.

The blaze was contained by firefighters after about 30 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire.

MFD said six apartment units suffered damage. The estimated cost of that damage is $200,000. The Red Cross is assisting six families who were affected by the fire.

