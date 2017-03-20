Mid-South ranks low in happiest places in America

March 20th is International Day of Happiness, and the personal-finance website WalletHub.com has released its report on 2017’s Happiest Places to Live.

To determine where Americans are most content with their lives, analysts compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of happiness, including depression rates, average leisure time, and income-growth rate. And although wealth does follow happiness, it only tracks up to a level of $75,000 per year – any higher, and money ceases to influence a person’s contentment with life.

Memphis didn’t fare well, ranking 131 out of 150. State-wise, Tennessee ranked 45th out of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia. Arkansas was 47th, and Mississippi was 48th.

Madison, WS, has the highest volunteer rate, 40.4%, which is three times higher than Miami, the city with the lowest at 13.4%.

Fremont, CA, has the lowest separation and divorce rate, 17.72%, which is 2.7 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 47.31%.

Brownsville, TX, has the lowest number of suicides per 100,000 residents, 5.02, which is more than five times lower than Anchorage, AK, the city with the highest at 26.41.

The top ten happiest cities, according this study, were:

Fremont, CA San Jose, CA Irvine, CA San Francisco, CA Sioux Falls, SD Huntington Beach, CA San Diego, CA Oakland, CA Santa Rosa, CA Washington, DC

