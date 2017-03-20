March 21 is National Single Parent Day

If anyone deserves a day off, it’s single parents.

Unfortunately, those are hard to come by—which is what makes March 21 so special.

March 21 marks National Single Parent Day.

The day has been recognized since 1984, when President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5166.

According to Encyclopedia.com, 13 percent of families in the United States were headed by single parents in 1970. That number doubled by 1996.

Nearly 84 percent of single parent households are headed by women.

If you have a loved one that’s a single parent, make sure to drop them some words of encouragement on National Single Parent Day!

