Chef Shuttle delivers restaurant food across Arkansas

I learn about so many new things while getting a mani-pedi. Recently, my manicurist informed me of a new food delivery service, ChefShuttle. The company currently delivers to Central Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas, and parts of the Memphis metropolitan area.

If you want to have a lazy weekend or are too tired from a long day at work, this service may be on your menu.

You place your order online and according to their website..."food delivered, fast."

In my opinion, the best part about the service is that you can choose from a list of local restaurants and have your order brought to your hotel room (great for out of town guests) or a hospital.

The service is available seven days a week. In case you were wondering about fees--I browsed their frequently asked questions section and found: The minimum required food order is $15 and delivery fees are $4.95 up to seven straight line miles, and $1 per miles after the first seven.

The average delivery time is sixty minutes.

Is it worth the extra costs and time? You be the judge.

