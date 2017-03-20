Man robbed, shot in apartment parking lot

A man was robbed and shot at Hickory Pointe Apartments on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. outside the apartment complex, which is near the intersection of Mt. Moriah Road and Hickory Hill Road.

The victim told police he had just parked in the parking lot and was going to visit a friend when two men in dark clothing approached him.

The victim said the two men made him get on the ground and took property and cash from him.

Shots were fired and the victim was struck. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

