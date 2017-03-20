Molina leading way for Puerto Rico in WBC

The St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina started building chemistry for Team Puerto Rico's entry into the World Baseball Classic early in the off-season, according to MLB.com.

The website reports that he assembled the team through group texting so they could get to know each other better. Outfielder Enrique Hernandez told MLB.com that Molina's idea is working, "It felt like we'd known each other for our entire lives."

Molina has also contributed on the field with a .353 batting average, and outstanding defense behind the plate. His performance earned him Pool F MVP honors.

Puerto Rico was 6-0 in pool play to earn them a spot in the WBC semi-finals where they will face the Netherlands.

The United States faces 2-time champion Japan. Semi-finalist winners will play for the championship March 22 at Dodger Stadium.

