Memphis Zoo holds birthday party for baby orangutan

Memphis Zoo celebrated the first birthday of their baby orangutan, Rowan, on Sunday.

Memphis Zoo held a birthday party for young Rowan, who is a highly endangered Sumatran orangutan.

Rowan was born on March 19, 2016, via C-section.

Rowan and his mom Jahe are just the ninth orangutan pair to survive a C-section, which is rare among orangutans.

Rowan’s party featured a three-tiered ice cake, balls, and giant LEGOs.

At the free event, zoo visitors learned about the palm oil crisis, which affects animals living in the forests of Sumatra, including orangutans.

