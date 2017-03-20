Memphis ranks as 3rd most termite-infested city in US - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis ranks as 3rd most termite-infested city in US

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis is ranked as one of the most termite-infested cities in America.

This comes as a result of a study done by Terminix, who ranked Mobile, Alabama, as the top termite-infested city in the country.

With spring beginning Monday, termite season is top of mind for many homeowners.

The top 15 includes:

  1. Mobile, Ala.
  2. San Antonio, Texas
  3. Memphis, Tenn.
  4. Tampa, Fla.
  5. Miami, Fla.
  6. Los Angeles, Calif.
  7. Orlando , Fla.
  8. Jacksonville, Fla.
  9. Dallas, Texas
  10. Baton Rouge, La.
  11. Houston, Texas
  12. Oklahoma City, Okla.
  13. San Diego, Calif.
  14. Philadelphia, Pa.
  15. Little Rock, Ark.

Terminix said termites cause roughly $5 billion in damage and repairs for homeowners.

To read more about their study, click here.

