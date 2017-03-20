Memphis ranks as 3rd most termite-infested city in US

Memphis is ranked as one of the most termite-infested cities in America.

This comes as a result of a study done by Terminix, who ranked Mobile, Alabama, as the top termite-infested city in the country.

With spring beginning Monday, termite season is top of mind for many homeowners.

The top 15 includes:

Mobile, Ala. San Antonio, Texas Memphis, Tenn. Tampa, Fla. Miami, Fla. Los Angeles, Calif. Orlando , Fla. Jacksonville, Fla. Dallas, Texas Baton Rouge, La. Houston, Texas Oklahoma City, Okla. San Diego, Calif. Philadelphia, Pa. Little Rock, Ark.

Terminix said termites cause roughly $5 billion in damage and repairs for homeowners.

To read more about their study, click here.

