Shots fired into garage, vehicle

Collierville Police Department is investigating after someone fired shots into a garage door and a vehicle.

CPD said five to six shots were fired into a man’s garage door and the vehicle parked in his driveway.

The incident happened on West Lake Pointe Drive. No one was injured.

If you have any information about who may have fired these shots, call Collierville Crime Stoppers 901-457-2274, or by texting CPDTIP and your tip to 847411.

