Shots fired into Memphis church

Memphis Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at a church.

Police arrived at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church just before noon Monday to investigate the shooting.

Investigators and the church's pastor said multiple shots were fired into the church. Pictures show a large bullet hole in one of the church's windows.

Pastor Harvey Jackson said he left bible study Sunday night without any problems, but when he arrived back at church Monday morning, he found broken glass and shell casings inside the church.

We're blessed that no one was here," Jackson said. "It happened during the nighttime, and the police did share with us, there was some shooting several streets over and bullets came our way."

Jackson said the church will be working with its insurance company to replace the damage done.

The investigation into who fired the shots and why is ongoing.

