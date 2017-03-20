Predators to honor military veterans

The Nashville Predators start a 3-game homestand Monday and with it, a week long celebration of our military veterans.

Armed Forces vehicles will be on display in the Bridgestone Arena Plaza, according to the Predators website. Fans will be given mini American flags and the Ford Bandstage will host special guests and have military themed activities.

WWII veterans will be honored during the games, along with the club's usual military recognition.

Some lucky veterans will receive complimentary tickets through the Military Match program, according to the website.

Fans will be able to win special warm-up jerseys worn by their favorite players, in an auction on the Predators App.

Tickets are available for the three games this week.

