VIDEO: Off-duty officer under investigation for pulling gun on Walmart customer

A police officer is being investigated after pulling a gun on a Walmart customer.

Forrest City Police Department said officer Darren Smith was personally called to the town's Walmart. It's unclear why store employees did not call 911.

Smith was off-duty when he arrived at the store. Video shows him pointing a gun at a man and detaining him.

Forrest City Police Department said Smith has not been reprimanded for the incident, but he is being investigated.

Walmart has not released a comment about what happened.

Brandon Norris said he went into Walmart with his children when he was approached by an employee who thought he was on the store's banned list for shoplifting. Norris said the employee called Smith on his personal cell phone. Soon after making that phone call, the Walmart employee realized it was a case of mistaken identity, but Norris wanted to file a complaint.

Smith then arrested Norris, put his gun against his back, and charged him with disorderly conduct and evading arrest.

"He wasn't even at work that day," Norris said. "He just put on a uniform and ran across there."

Forrest City Police Department said they are still working to find out why the arrest was necessary or the reasoning behind Smith's need to pull his gun. They are waiting to review the store's surveillance.

As for Norris, he knows what he would like to see happen.

"Calling for him to be gone before he hurt somebody," Norris said.

Norris is planning to attend Smith's resignation at a city council meeting Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.