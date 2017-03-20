Raid shuts down gang drug house in Memphis

A southwest Memphis home was closed Monday as a public nuisance and its occupant arrested.

Charlie “Loddie” Miller, 36, was arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Multi-Agency Gang Unit. His home was also closed and sealed by court order.

Miller is accused of selling illegal drugs from his home in the Delta Road and Ford Road area, which is frequented by street gangs including the Neighborhood Crips and the Grape Street Crips.

"Day in and day out kids walk up and down these streets," Sheriff Bill Oldham said.

The residence is also about one mile from Manor Lake Elementary School and Geeter Middle School.

Since January 2015, police have been called 3,000 times to the area within a half mile of the residence. Those calls resulted in 190 criminal offenses involving aggravated assaults, rapes, robberies, drug trafficking, and intimidation.

In January 2017, 31-year-old Joe Lobbins and 32-year-old Charles Coleman were killed in a drive-by shooting near the now-closed house. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a gang feud between the Bloods and the Crips.

The investigation revealed several men in a passing vehicle fired more than 30 shots, killing the two men, injuring two others, and endangering several bystanders. That case remains under investigation.

Recently, officials said numerous pedestrians and motorists have stopped for brief periods at Miller’s house, activity they say is consistent with drug trafficking.

Miller’s home was closed as a public nuisance after Judge Larry Potter of General Sessions Environmental Court Division 14 signed a closure petition filed by Attorney General Amy Weirich and City Attorney Bruce McMullen.

“We are not going to allow gangs to turn this area into the Wild West,” Weirich said. “This property is an uncontrolled danger and a nuisance, and we are determined to do whatever it takes to make this a safe neighborhood once again.”

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned on his drug case on Tuesday, March 21.

Miller was also the target of two previous Organized Crime Unit investigations. Eight drug-related arrests were made at the property in 2011, and two years later, police seized drug paraphernalia including digital scales, sandwich bags, and a large glass jar with marijuana residue. Miller was issued a citation.

"A virtual drug crime scene standing behind us and poisoning not only the residents on this street and beyond but all of Shelby County," Weirich said.

A show-cause hearing on Miller’s nuisance case is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

The home’s owner Tony Hardy is also listed as a defendant on the petition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.