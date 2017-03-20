Weirich accepts private reprimand for misconduct in Noura Jackson trial

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will accept a private reprimand for her role in the misconduct of Noura Jackson's trial.

Jackson was previously convicted of stabbing her mother to death. Mistakes made by prosecutors Amy Weirich and Steve Jones during the trial resulted in the case being thrown out and Jackson being released from prison.

Weirich said Monday that she would accept a private reprimand from the TN Board of Professional Responsibility. Accepting that reprimand means she will not face charges of misconduct stemming from the Jackson case.

"To save my office and my family from a long drawn-out hearing, my attorney asked the board to issue a private reprimand," Weirich said.

Steve Jones has been cleared in this issue.

Jackson released a statement following the announcement through her attorney:

It is surreal beyond belief to see this end with the "no deals" prosecutor accepting a plea and admitting that mistakes were made in the prosecution of this case. If Ms. Weirich is sincere and remorseful, she will have the opportunity to assist the Innocence Project as they request a review of the DNA evidence that points to an unknown suspect.

