City Watch issued for missing 72-year-old missing since Friday

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a missing 72-year-old Monday afternoon.

Police said Brinson Yarbrough left his home Friday, March 17 around 6 p.m. after an argument with his roommate. He has not been seen since.

Yarbrough lives in the 2800 block of Truffle Cove.

He does not have his medication for his medical conditions.

He was last wearing a white shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes, and carrying a red backpack.

If you have any information about where he may be, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

