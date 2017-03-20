Firefighter injured battling fire at apartment complex

A firefighter was injured battling flames at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department said the firefighter reported breathing problems after battling the fire. He was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to be okay.

The fire started inside an apartment complex off Hickory Hill Road near Ponderosa Pine Trail.

MFD said it took 30-40 minutes to put out the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

