13-foot-tall rooster sign placed on Old Dominick Distillery

A new distillery opening in Downtown Memphis in 2017 is petitioning the city to allow a 13-foot-tall rooster to live on its roof.

A new distillery opening in Downtown Memphis in 2017 is petitioning the city to allow a 13-foot-tall rooster to live on its roof.

The Old Dominick Distillery in Downtown Memphis has put up its new sign.

The owners of the distillery received permission from the city to install the 13-foot-tall rooster sign on top of the building across from Gus' Fried Chicken.

The distillery plans to make its own Tennessee whiskey and vodka. It is set to open this spring.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.