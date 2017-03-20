13-foot-tall rooster sign placed on Old Dominick Distillery - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

13-foot-tall rooster sign placed on Old Dominick Distillery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Old Dominick Distillery in Downtown Memphis has put up its new sign. 

The owners of the distillery received permission from the city to install the 13-foot-tall rooster sign on top of the building across from Gus' Fried Chicken.

The distillery plans to make its own Tennessee whiskey and vodka. It is set to open this spring.

