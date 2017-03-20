Driver blacks out, slams into utility pole

A truck crashed into a utility pole on Macon Road in Cordova Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

The utility pole was draped over the roadway, forcing officials to close the road for safety. Macon was blocked between Memphis Elite Golf Training and Macon-Hall Elementary School. The road remained blocked until crews were able to replace the damaged pole.

The driver said he blacked out while driving toward Houston Levee.

There were no injuries in this crash.

