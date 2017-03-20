Commission votes 6-5 to not appoint replacement for Lovell

An elected Tennessee state representative resigned his position just a month and a half after starting it.

Resignation of state representative could have high price tag for taxpayers

Shelby County Commission voted 6-5 to not replace former State Representative Mark Lovell. The commission will allow the special election to determine who fills the vacated seat.

Just five months after the District 95 House of Representatives election in Tennessee, campaign signs are once again popping up in Germantown.

Voters like Amy Pidgeon are weary over having to decide their representative - again.

"People are busy. To feel like they have to take the time to go to the booth and re-vote again is just problematic for a lot of us," Pidgeon said.

Former State Representative Mark Lovell resigned in February amid allegations that he groped a woman in Nashville. He denied the allegations.

Lovell was only in office for a little more than a month when he resigned.

Now, the ballot is filling up again, with 10 people having filed to run in the special election.

The special election will include a primary on April 27 and a general election on June 15.

Shelby County Commissioners have publicly fought over whether they should appoint someone to fill the seat, given the fact that the new election is so close and the appointed candidate may miss the legislative session.

The taxpayers will have to pay $320,000 to pay for the special election to replace Lovell.

"I hope people pay attention to the dollar amount for someone who wasn't serious about running for public office or holding office for more than three weeks," Commissioner Mark Billingsley said.

