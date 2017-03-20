3 North Mississippi cities named safest in state

Three cities in North Mississippi are being heralded as some of the safest in the Magnolia State.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released a list of 25 of the safest cities in Mississippi. Oxford, Olive Branch, and Horn Lake all made the list at five through seven respectively.

People living in those cities agree.

"You really don't hear a lot about crime in Olive Branch," Monica Trudell said of her hometown.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security used 2016 statistics, including population and various crime reports from the FBI database.

People living in North Mississippi say there are several reasons the community is safe: police presence, good schools, and vigilant neighbors.

Below you can see the complete list of safest cities in Mississippi:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.